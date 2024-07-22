Members of the #AFLCMC KC-46 Division pose for a group photo with a KC-46A on the flight line at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.



The 349th Air Refueling Squadron and 22nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, both assigned to McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, brought the aircraft to Wright-Patterson to help support the professional development of AFLCMC personnel.



The July 16th visit involved a Q&A session for current and future capabilities for the KC-46 community and was also an opportunity to connect the engineering and program management personnel with the end user. KC-46 teams also toured the aircraft, many for the first time.



(U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt. Mikaley Kline).

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KC-46A "Pet The Jet" for AFLCMC Airmen at WPAFB, by SSgt Mikaley Kline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.