Members of the #AFLCMC KC-46 Division pose for a group photo with a KC-46A on the flight line at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
The 349th Air Refueling Squadron and 22nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, both assigned to McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, brought the aircraft to Wright-Patterson to help support the professional development of AFLCMC personnel.
The July 16th visit involved a Q&A session for current and future capabilities for the KC-46 community and was also an opportunity to connect the engineering and program management personnel with the end user. KC-46 teams also toured the aircraft, many for the first time.
(U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt. Mikaley Kline).
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 10:49
|Photo ID:
|8545155
|VIRIN:
|240716-F-IF502-9135
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|550.23 KB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KC-46A "Pet The Jet" for AFLCMC Airmen at WPAFB, by SSgt Mikaley Kline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
