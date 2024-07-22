Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KC-46A "Pet The Jet" for AFLCMC Airmen at WPAFB

    KC-46A &quot;Pet The Jet&quot; for AFLCMC Airmen at WPAFB

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mikaley Kline 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Members of the #AFLCMC KC-46 Division pose for a group photo with a KC-46A on the flight line at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

    The 349th Air Refueling Squadron and 22nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, both assigned to McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, brought the aircraft to Wright-Patterson to help support the professional development of AFLCMC personnel.

    The July 16th visit involved a Q&A session for current and future capabilities for the KC-46 community and was also an opportunity to connect the engineering and program management personnel with the end user. KC-46 teams also toured the aircraft, many for the first time.

    (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt. Mikaley Kline).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 10:49
    Photo ID: 8545155
    VIRIN: 240716-F-IF502-9135
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 550.23 KB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-46A "Pet The Jet" for AFLCMC Airmen at WPAFB, by SSgt Mikaley Kline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-46A
    AFLCMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download