    The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Participates in the Farnborough International Airshow

    FARNBOROUGH, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.22.2024

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Maxie 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Spc. Tristain Strong-Reed, right, and Spc. Andrew Alvares, both assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, explain how they maintain the AH-64 Apache to Deputy Minister of National Defence of Canada Stefanie Beck at the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, United Kingdom, July 23, 2024. The 12th CAB aircrews were available to answer questions and provide information to attendees while telling stories and experiences about working with allied and partner nations.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Maxie)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Participates in the Farnborough International Airshow, by SPC Joshua Maxie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    12thCAB
    StrongerTogether
    Department of Defense (DoD)

