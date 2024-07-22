The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Participates in the Farnborough International Airshow

U.S. Army Spc. Tristain Strong-Reed, right, and Spc. Andrew Alvares, both assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, explain how they maintain the AH-64 Apache to Deputy Minister of National Defence of Canada Stefanie Beck at the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, United Kingdom, July 23, 2024. The 12th CAB aircrews were available to answer questions and provide information to attendees while telling stories and experiences about working with allied and partner nations.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Maxie)

