Airman Portrait

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    An airfield management Airman from the 386th Expeditionary Operaitions Support Squadron poses for a photo in front of a C-130J Super Hercules at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 21, 2024. Airfield Management conducts airfield checks, processes flight plans, and ensures safe takeoff and landings of all aircraft. (U.S. Air Force Video)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 04:24
    Photo ID: 8544723
    VIRIN: 240714-X-YW354-1001
    Resolution: 5458x3631
    Size: 5.48 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Flightline
    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    Airfield Management
    C-130J Super Hercules

