Airman Portrait

An airfield management Airman from the 386th Expeditionary Operaitions Support Squadron poses for a photo in front of a C-130J Super Hercules at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 21, 2024. Airfield Management conducts airfield checks, processes flight plans, and ensures safe takeoff and landings of all aircraft. (U.S. Air Force Video)
