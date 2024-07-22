Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The American Advance at Fort Mackinac

    The American Advance at Fort Mackinac

    LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Michigan National Guard

    Illustration by Keith Rocco titled "The Battle of Mackinac Island" depicts the American militia advancement on Fort Mackinac, Mich. on August 4, 1814.

    The Battle of Mackinac Island (pronounced Mackinaw) was a British victory in the War of 1812. Before the war, Fort Mackinac had been an important American trading post in the straits between Lake Michigan and Lake Huron. It was important for its influence and control over the Native American tribes in the area, which was sometimes referred to in historical documents as "Michilimackinac".

    A scratch British, Canadian and Native American force had captured the island in the early days of the war. An American expedition was mounted in 1814 to recover the island. The American force advertised its presence by attempting to attack British outposts elsewhere on Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, so when they eventually landed on Mackinac Island, the garrison was prepared to meet them. As the Americans advanced on the fort from the north, they were ambushed by Native Americans, and forced to re-embark with heavy casualties. (Illustration by Keith Rocco)

