Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gold Star Families Bond During a Chicago Fire Boat Tour

    Gold Star Families Bond During a Chicago Fire Boat Tour

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2024

    Photo by Capt. Aaron Peskuski 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Gold Star Families of Staff Sgt. Kevin Grieco and the parents of Cpl. Joseph E. Stevenson III toasting at the beginning of the July 20 Illinois National Guard Gold Star family Chicago Fire Boat Architectural Tour on Lake Michigan and the Chicago River. On Oct. 27, 2008, Staff Sgt. Kevin Grieco, of Bartlett, Illinois died from wounds sustained in Baghlan, Afghanistan. Grieco was assigned to Battery A, 2nd Battalion, 122nd Field Artillery Regiment based in Sycamore, Illinois. Stevenson was serving with the United States Marine Corps, stationed in Camp Pendleton, Calif. at the time of his death, Oct. 28, 2007. The boat tour was led by Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, the Adjutant General of the State of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard, and organized by the U.S. Army's Survivor Outreach Services and the Illinois National Guard for the 34 Illinois National Guard Gold Star Families whose service members were killed overseas since the September 11, 2001 terror attacks. This year, the tour was opened to Gold Star families whose family members served on active duty or in the Reserves. The tour gave the Gold Star Families time to connect with one other and with the leadership of the Illinois National Guard.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 10:41
    Photo ID: 8542682
    VIRIN: 240720-A-SG034-6988
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.4 MB
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gold Star Families Bond During a Chicago Fire Boat Tour, by CPT Aaron Peskuski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chicago
    honor
    fallen
    Gold Star
    National Guard
    Illinois National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download