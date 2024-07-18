Gold Star Families Bond During a Chicago Fire Boat Tour

Gold Star Families of Staff Sgt. Kevin Grieco and the parents of Cpl. Joseph E. Stevenson III toasting at the beginning of the July 20 Illinois National Guard Gold Star family Chicago Fire Boat Architectural Tour on Lake Michigan and the Chicago River. On Oct. 27, 2008, Staff Sgt. Kevin Grieco, of Bartlett, Illinois died from wounds sustained in Baghlan, Afghanistan. Grieco was assigned to Battery A, 2nd Battalion, 122nd Field Artillery Regiment based in Sycamore, Illinois. Stevenson was serving with the United States Marine Corps, stationed in Camp Pendleton, Calif. at the time of his death, Oct. 28, 2007. The boat tour was led by Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, the Adjutant General of the State of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard, and organized by the U.S. Army's Survivor Outreach Services and the Illinois National Guard for the 34 Illinois National Guard Gold Star Families whose service members were killed overseas since the September 11, 2001 terror attacks. This year, the tour was opened to Gold Star families whose family members served on active duty or in the Reserves. The tour gave the Gold Star Families time to connect with one other and with the leadership of the Illinois National Guard.

