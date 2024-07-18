Landstuhl Regional Medical Center team exchanges knowledge with Lithuanian military on casualty evacuation care

KAUNUS, Lithuania - U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Porfirio Orellana, a combat medic assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, discusses proper blood transfusion procedures with Lithuanian medical personnel during a recent exchange between U.S. and Lithuanian military medical services. Orellana was part of a team of five medical experts from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center who spent a week in Lithuania recently discussing delayed evacuation casualty care with members of the Lithuanian Military Medicine Center of Excellence. (Courtesy Photo)

