KAUNUS, Lithuania - U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Porfirio Orellana, a combat medic assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, discusses proper blood transfusion procedures with Lithuanian medical personnel during a recent exchange between U.S. and Lithuanian military medical services. Orellana was part of a team of five medical experts from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center who spent a week in Lithuania recently discussing delayed evacuation casualty care with members of the Lithuanian Military Medicine Center of Excellence. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2024 09:43
|Photo ID:
|8542601
|VIRIN:
|240524-A-YV790-3759
|Resolution:
|3024x3853
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|LT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center team exchanges knowledge with Lithuanian military on casualty evacuation care, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Landstuhl Regional Medical Center team exchanges knowledge with Lithuanian military on casualty evacuation care
No keywords found.