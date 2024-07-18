Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center team exchanges knowledge with Lithuanian military on casualty evacuation care

    LITHUANIA

    05.24.2024

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    KAUNUS, Lithuania - U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Porfirio Orellana, a combat medic assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, discusses proper blood transfusion procedures with Lithuanian medical personnel during a recent exchange between U.S. and Lithuanian military medical services. Orellana was part of a team of five medical experts from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center who spent a week in Lithuania recently discussing delayed evacuation casualty care with members of the Lithuanian Military Medicine Center of Excellence. (Courtesy Photo)

