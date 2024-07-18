Landstuhl Regional Medical Center team exchanges knowledge with Lithuanian military on casualty evacuation care

KAUNUS, Lithuania - U.S. Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Nathan Boyer, medical director of intensive care at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, discusses proper airway clearance procedures and intubation with Lithuanian military medical personnel during a weeklong exchange session conducted in Lithuania. Boyer and a team of five medical experts from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center spent the week discussing delayed evacuation casualty care with members of the Lithuanian Military Medicine Center of Excellence. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Porfirio Orellana)

