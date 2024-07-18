Landstuhl Regional Medical Center team exchanges knowledge with Lithuanian military on casualty evacuation care

KAUNUS, Lithuania - U.S. Army Maj. (Dr.) Cary Grayson (left), a general surgeon assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, discusses with Lithuanian medical personnel proper incision landmarks when performing cricothyrotomies on trauma patients with compromised airways. Maj. Grayson and a team of medical personnel from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center travelled to Lithuania recently where they spent a week discussed casualty care evacuation with Lithuanian medical forces. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Porfirio Orellana)
|05.17.2024
|07.22.2024 09:42
