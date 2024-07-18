Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center team exchanges knowledge with Lithuanian military on casualty evacuation care

    LITHUANIA

    05.17.2024

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    KAUNUS, Lithuania - U.S. Army Maj. (Dr.) Cary Grayson (left), a general surgeon assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, discusses with Lithuanian medical personnel proper incision landmarks when performing cricothyrotomies on trauma patients with compromised airways. Maj. Grayson and a team of medical personnel from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center travelled to Lithuania recently where they spent a week discussed casualty care evacuation with Lithuanian medical forces. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Porfirio Orellana)

