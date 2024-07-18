The Bavarian Secretary of Justice, Georg Eisenreich, presented the Justizmedaille (Justice medal) to two distinguished members of the 7th Army Training Command’s (7ATC) office of the Staff Judge Advocate (OSJA): Mechthild Benkert, right, Chief of Host Nation Law, and Bradley Huestis, left, Senior Civilian Attorney and Chief of Client Services during a ceremony in Munich, Germany, June 17, 2024. (Courtesy Photo)
Building Bridges for the U.S. Army
