The Bavarian Secretary of Justice, Georg Eisenreich, presented the Justizmedaille (Justice medal) to two distinguished members of the 7th Army Training Command’s (7ATC) office of the Staff Judge Advocate (OSJA): Mechthild Benkert, right, Chief of Host Nation Law, and Bradley Huestis, left, Senior Civilian Attorney and Chief of Client Services during a ceremony in Munich, Germany, June 17, 2024. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.22.2024 04:06 Photo ID: 8542211 VIRIN: 240617-A-N1234-1001-C Resolution: 3264x1836 Size: 3.32 MB Location: MUNICH, BAYERN, DE Hometown: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE Hometown: MUNICH, DE Hometown: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Building Bridges for the U.S. Army, by SFC Kevin Spence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.