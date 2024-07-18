Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building Bridges for the U.S. Army

    Building Bridges for the U.S. Army

    MUNICH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Spence 

    7th Army Training Command

    The Bavarian Secretary of Justice, Georg Eisenreich, presented the Justizmedaille (Justice medal) to two distinguished members of the 7th Army Training Command’s (7ATC) office of the Staff Judge Advocate (OSJA): Mechthild Benkert, right, Chief of Host Nation Law, and Bradley Huestis, left, Senior Civilian Attorney and Chief of Client Services during a ceremony in Munich, Germany, June 17, 2024. (Courtesy Photo)

    EUCOM
    US'AF
    Stronger Together
    OSJA
    USAREUR-AF
    Bavarian Secretary of Justice
    Justice Medal

