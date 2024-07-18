2nd Quarter Awards Ceremony

The 51st Fighter Wing command team presents the Airman category award during the 51st FW quarterly awards ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 19, 2024. Quarterly award winners at the group level become nominees at the wing level and compete to be recognized as wing level winners for their accomplishments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR