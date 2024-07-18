Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Quarter Awards Ceremony

    2nd Quarter Awards Ceremony

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam 

    51st Fighter Wing

    The 51st Fighter Wing command team presents the Airman category award during the 51st FW quarterly awards ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 19, 2024. Quarterly award winners at the group level become nominees at the wing level and compete to be recognized as wing level winners for their accomplishments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 03:08
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    ceremony
    dedication
    51st Fighter Wing
    Quarterly Award

