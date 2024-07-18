Different Careers Help Soldier Preform in and out of Uniform

Sgt. Lauren Brandquest is a behavioral health technician assigned to Company C, 334th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard. On Saturday, July 21,2024 she was found ensuring the readiness of units during her unit’s annual training at an eXportable Combat Training Center (XCTC) rotation at Camp Ripley, Minnesota.
Date Taken:
|07.20.2024
Date Posted:
|07.21.2024 11:46
Photo ID:
|8541540
VIRIN:
|240717-A-SW430-1435
Resolution:
|1234x667
Size:
|1.24 MB
Location:
|CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
Different Careers Blend to help Soldier Perform in and out Uniform
