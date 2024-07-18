Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Different Careers Help Soldier Preform in and out of Uniform

    Different Careers Help Soldier Preform in and out of Uniform

    CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2024

    Photo by Maj. Ramah Knox 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division

    Sgt. Lauren Brandquest is a behavioral health technician assigned to Company C, 334th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard. On Saturday, July 21,2024 she was found ensuring the readiness of units during her unit’s annual training at an eXportable Combat Training Center (XCTC) rotation at Camp Ripley, Minnesota.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.21.2024 11:46
    Photo ID: 8541540
    VIRIN: 240717-A-SW430-1435
    Resolution: 1234x667
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Different Careers Help Soldier Preform in and out of Uniform, by MAJ Ramah Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Different Careers Blend to help Soldier Perform in and out Uniform

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #xCTC #2/34th Brigade #Iowa #IowaNationalGuard #CampRipley #IA #NationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download