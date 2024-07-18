Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Plotting During xCTC

    CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Maj. Ramah Knox 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division

    Spc. Kylee Britt Bravo Battery, 1-194 Field Artillery, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, plots a grid coordinate for the Fire Direction Censor (FDC) on Wednesday, July 17th, 2024 during exportable combat training center XCTC in Camp Ripley, Minnesota.

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 14:49
    Photo ID: 8540418
    VIRIN: 240717-A-SW430-1432
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.69 MB
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US
    This work, Plotting During xCTC, by MAJ Ramah Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #xCTC #2/34th Brigade #Iowa #IowaNationalGuard

