U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Elijah Childers, a Wyoming native and helicopter airframe mechanic with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced), 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC), poses for a photo in front of a CH-53E Super Stallion aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) while underway in the Mediterranean Sea, July 19, 2024. The Wasp Amphibious Ready Group-24th MEU (SOC) is conducting operations in U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations to support high-end warfighting exercises while demonstrating speed and agility operating in a dynamic security environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.20.2024 10:27 Photo ID: 8540236 VIRIN: 240719-M-CQ925-1078 Resolution: 7991x4994 Size: 14.65 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Faces of the 24th MEU (SOC): Sgt. Elijah Childers, by Cpl Ryan Ramsammy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.