    Faces of the 24th MEU (SOC): Sgt. Elijah Childers

    Faces of the 24th MEU (SOC): Sgt. Elijah Childers

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Elijah Childers, a Wyoming native and helicopter airframe mechanic with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced), 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC), poses for a photo in front of a CH-53E Super Stallion aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) while underway in the Mediterranean Sea, July 19, 2024. The Wasp Amphibious Ready Group-24th MEU (SOC) is conducting operations in U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations to support high-end warfighting exercises while demonstrating speed and agility operating in a dynamic security environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    TAGS

    NATO
    CH53E
    24MEU
    WSPARG-24thMEU

