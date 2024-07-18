Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa Army National Guard public affairs NCO poses for portrait

    CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Spc. Armani Wilson 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett, a public affairs non-commissioned officer assigned to the 135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 671st Troop Command, Iowa Army National Guard, poses for a portrait while covering a sling load exercise during an eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn., on July 19, 2024. Public affairs operations during XCTC ensure timely and accurate communication of the exercise’s progress and achievements to both internal and external audiences. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Spc. Armani Wilson)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 11:42
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US
    Chinook
    CH-47
    Public Affairs
    Iowa Army National Guard
    xCTC

