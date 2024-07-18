Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett, a public affairs non-commissioned officer assigned to the 135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 671st Troop Command, Iowa Army National Guard, poses for a portrait while covering a sling load exercise during an eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn., on July 19, 2024. Public affairs operations during XCTC ensure timely and accurate communication of the exercise’s progress and achievements to both internal and external audiences. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Spc. Armani Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.20.2024 11:42 Photo ID: 8540235 VIRIN: 240719-Z-QX677-1021 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 14.85 MB Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iowa Army National Guard public affairs NCO poses for portrait, by SPC Armani Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.