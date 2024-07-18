Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SSgt Julio Alonso ALS cadre named best in AMC

    SSgt Julio Alonso ALS cadre named best in AMC

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett 

    436th Airlift Wing

    From the left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John De La Cruz, Tech. Sgt. Keishauna Howard, both Airman Leadership School instructors, along with Master Sgt. Joshua Hoffman, 436th Force Support Squadron ALS commandant, pose for a photo at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 18, 2024. The ALS cadre was named the best in Air Mobility Command for 2023. Not pictured is Staff Sgt. Osmany Linares. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 15:33
    Photo ID: 8538981
    VIRIN: 240718-F-PU288-1004
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSgt Julio Alonso ALS cadre named best in AMC, by SrA Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SSgt Julio Alonso ALS cadre named best in AMC

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Air Mobility Command
    Airman Leadership School
    436th Airlift Wing
    436th Force Support Squadron
    ALS of the Year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download