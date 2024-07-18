SSgt Julio Alonso ALS cadre named best in AMC

From the left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John De La Cruz, Tech. Sgt. Keishauna Howard, both Airman Leadership School instructors, along with Master Sgt. Joshua Hoffman, 436th Force Support Squadron ALS commandant, pose for a photo at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 18, 2024. The ALS cadre was named the best in Air Mobility Command for 2023. Not pictured is Staff Sgt. Osmany Linares. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

