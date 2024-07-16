Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB honors Operation Homecoming

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen hang the new Operation Homecoming plaque in the passenger terminal at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 3, 2024. The plaque commemorates Operation Homecoming which took place at the conclusion of the Vietnam War and saw the return of 591 American prisoners of war from North Vietnam. (Courtesy photo)

    Airmen
    Operation Homecoming
    USAF

