U.S. Army NCO awarded the Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3)

PULASKI BARRACKS, Germany - Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud (right), commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and director of Defense Health Network Europe, along with Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus Gonzalez (left), present the Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3) to U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Sean Jeon (center) July 12 during the Medical Readiness Command, Europe Organization Day. Jeon currently serves in the S3 Operations Office for Public Health Command, Europe. The O2M3 recognizes individuals (military and civilian) who demonstrate high integrity and moral character, are in the top 10% of their Corps and field, have excelled professionally in the Army Medical Department for at least 15 years, contributed selflessly, and enhanced Army Medicine. (Photo by Kirk Frady)

