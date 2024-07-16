Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army NCO awarded the Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3)

    GERMANY

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    PULASKI BARRACKS, Germany - Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud (right), commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and director of Defense Health Network Europe, along with Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus Gonzalez (left), present the Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3) to U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Sean Jeon (center) July 12 during the Medical Readiness Command, Europe Organization Day. Jeon currently serves in the S3 Operations Office for Public Health Command, Europe. The O2M3 recognizes individuals (military and civilian) who demonstrate high integrity and moral character, are in the top 10% of their Corps and field, have excelled professionally in the Army Medical Department for at least 15 years, contributed selflessly, and enhanced Army Medicine. (Photo by Kirk Frady)

    Army Medicine
    StrongerTogther

