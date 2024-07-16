Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army NCO awarded Order of Military Medical Merit Award (O2M3)

    07.12.2024

    PULASKI BARRACKS, Germany - Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud (pictured right), commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and director of Defense Health Network Europe, along with Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus Gonzalez (pictured left), present the Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3) to U.S. Army Master Sgt. Christopher Adkins (center) July 12 during the Medical Readiness Command, Europe Organizational Day. Adkins currently serves as the non-commissioned officer in charge of the Medical Readiness Command, Europe Inspector General Office. The O2M3 recognizes individuals (military and civilian) who demonstrate high integrity and moral character, are in the top 10% of their Corps and field, have excelled professionally in the Army Medical Department for at least 15 years, contributed selflessly, and enhanced Army Medicine. (Photo by Kirk Frady)

