SILVER SPRING, Md. (July 16, 2024) Jenny Chen, a intern with the Science and Engineering Apprenticeship Program (SEAP) with Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), mixes tick-borne rickettsia DNA with CRISPR/Cas9 ribonucleoprotein complex for targeted enrichment of microbial sequences and enhanced tick-borne pathogen surveillance. Chen, who previously took part in the SEAP in 2023, is continuing research helping with in the summer of last years. Chen, a recent graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School in Alexandria, Virginia, will be starting her first semester at Cornell University later this year. NMRC is engaged in a broad spectrum of medical research, from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of the Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighters, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology and behavioral sciences (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Wilson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2024 Date Posted: 07.17.2024 13:29 Photo ID: 8534044 VIRIN: 240716-N-GC612-1009 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 3.65 MB Location: SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMRC Summer Interns Contribute to Command Research, by Michael Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.