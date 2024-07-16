Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRC Summer Interns Contribute to Command Research

    SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Michael Wilson 

    Naval Medical Research Command

    SILVER SPRING, Md. (July 16, 2024) Jenny Chen, a intern with the Science and Engineering Apprenticeship Program (SEAP) with Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), mixes tick-borne rickettsia DNA with CRISPR/Cas9 ribonucleoprotein complex for targeted enrichment of microbial sequences and enhanced tick-borne pathogen surveillance. Chen, who previously took part in the SEAP in 2023, is continuing research helping with in the summer of last years. Chen, a recent graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School in Alexandria, Virginia, will be starting her first semester at Cornell University later this year. NMRC is engaged in a broad spectrum of medical research, from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of the Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighters, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology and behavioral sciences (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Wilson/Released)

    Navy Medicine
    NMRC
    ThisIsNavyMedicine

