Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Healing Heelers of NHB/NMRTC Bremerton

    Healing Heelers of NHB/NMRTC Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2024

    Photo by Douglas Stutz    

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Legging it home…Hospitalman Carl Gallumette completes the final leg of a 200-mile, 12-member team relay run held July 12 and 13, 2024. The course started from Blaine Wash., on the Canadian border down through small towns and backroads to south of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island to Langley, Wash. Other staff members taking part included HN Delmer Parrish, Lt. j.g. Taylor Fink, Lt. j.g. Mattea Barger Simeoni, Lt. Randy Le and Lt. j.g. Hannah Phillips, as team captain for the Healing Heelers (official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 12:12
    Photo ID: 8533850
    VIRIN: 240713-N-HU933-1000
    Resolution: 831x650
    Size: 188.87 KB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Healing Heelers of NHB/NMRTC Bremerton, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    relay
    run
    DHA
    nhb
    #NavyMedicine
    nmrtc bremerton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download