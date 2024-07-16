Healing Heelers of NHB/NMRTC Bremerton

Legging it home…Hospitalman Carl Gallumette completes the final leg of a 200-mile, 12-member team relay run held July 12 and 13, 2024. The course started from Blaine Wash., on the Canadian border down through small towns and backroads to south of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island to Langley, Wash. Other staff members taking part included HN Delmer Parrish, Lt. j.g. Taylor Fink, Lt. j.g. Mattea Barger Simeoni, Lt. Randy Le and Lt. j.g. Hannah Phillips, as team captain for the Healing Heelers (official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

