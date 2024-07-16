Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    81MDSS Change of Command

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Michelle Stewart 

    81st Medical Group

    Col. Peter N. Kulis, 81st Medical Group Commander, presents Lt. Col. Regina Beinhaur, 81st Medical Support Squadron, with the squadron guidon during the change of command ceremony at Keesler Medical Center, Biloxi, Miss, July 11.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 10:04
    Photo ID: 8533520
    VIRIN: 240711-F-GR089-1026
    Resolution: 370x428
    Size: 40.41 KB
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 81MDSS Change of Command, by Michelle Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    MDSS
    81MDG

