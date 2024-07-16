Col. Peter N. Kulis, 81st Medical Group Commander, presents Lt. Col. Regina Beinhaur, 81st Medical Support Squadron, with the squadron guidon during the change of command ceremony at Keesler Medical Center, Biloxi, Miss, July 11.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2024 10:04
|Photo ID:
|8533520
|VIRIN:
|240711-F-GR089-1026
|Resolution:
|370x428
|Size:
|40.41 KB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 81MDSS Change of Command, by Michelle Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.