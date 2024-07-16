1st MSC welcomes their new Command Sergeant Major, CSM Lorraine C. Smith

Brig. Gen. Carlos E. Gorbea passing the 1st Mission Support Command guidon to CSM Lorraine Smith, as symbol of the responsibilities she will assume as Command Sergeant Major of the 1st MSC.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2024 09:15
|Photo ID:
|8533306
|VIRIN:
|240713-A-II753-1001
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|550.88 KB
|Location:
|FORT BUCHANAN, PR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
