    1st MSC welcomes their new Command Sergeant Major, CSM Lorraine C. Smith

    FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO

    07.13.2024

    1st Mission Support Command

    Brig. Gen. Carlos E. Gorbea passing the 1st Mission Support Command guidon to CSM Lorraine Smith, as symbol of the responsibilities she will assume as Command Sergeant Major of the 1st MSC.

    US Army Reserve
    1st Mission Support Command
    Garita Warriors

