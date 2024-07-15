Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFLCMC captain earns Air and Space Commendation Medal

    AFLCMC captain earns Air and Space Commendation Medal

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mikaley Kline 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Captain Krystian S. Swain received the Air and Space Commendation Medal for her role as AFLCMC Director of Staff Executive Officer from 1 Aug 2023 to 31 May 2024. During a presentation at Wright-Patterson AFB on July 12, 2024, AFLCMC Commander Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton (L) presented Swain with her award.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 17:43
    Photo ID: 8532332
    VIRIN: 240712-F-IF502-8812
    Resolution: 2048x1463
    Size: 773.64 KB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFLCMC captain earns Air and Space Commendation Medal, by SSgt Mikaley Kline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFLCMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download