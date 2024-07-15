AFLCMC captain earns Air and Space Commendation Medal

Captain Krystian S. Swain received the Air and Space Commendation Medal for her role as AFLCMC Director of Staff Executive Officer from 1 Aug 2023 to 31 May 2024. During a presentation at Wright-Patterson AFB on July 12, 2024, AFLCMC Commander Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton (L) presented Swain with her award.

