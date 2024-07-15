Sergeant Major of the Army Meets with Soldiers & Sailors Supporting the JLOTS Gaza Humanitarian Aid Operation

Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer engages with U.S. Army Central Soldiers during the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore Gaza humanitarian aid mission brief at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, July 13, 2024. SMA Weimer met with Soldiers and Sailors supporting the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore Gaza humanitarian aid operation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Mebea Demelash)

Date Taken: 07.13.2024 Date Posted: 07.16.2024 by SGT Mebea Demelash