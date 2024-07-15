Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sergeant Major of the Army Meets with Soldiers & Sailors Supporting the JLOTS Gaza Humanitarian Aid Operation

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Mebea Demelash 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer engages with U.S. Army Central Soldiers during the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore Gaza humanitarian aid mission brief at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, July 13, 2024. SMA Weimer met with Soldiers and Sailors supporting the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore Gaza humanitarian aid operation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Mebea Demelash)

    USARCENT
    U.S. Army Central
    Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army
    Sgt. Maj. of the U.S. Army Michael R. Weimer
    CENTCOM_JLOTS

