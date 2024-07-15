First Soldiers graduate new talent acquisition technician training course

Twenty-five warrant officers completed the Talent Acquisition Course today to become Talent Acquisition Technicians, the Army’s newest Military Occupational Specialty, 420T. The graduation marked the end of a journey, which started in March. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army photo by Lara Poirrier)

