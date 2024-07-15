Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Soldiers graduate new talent acquisition technician training course

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Twenty-five warrant officers completed the Talent Acquisition Course today to become Talent Acquisition Technicians, the Army’s newest Military Occupational Specialty, 420T. The graduation marked the end of a journey, which started in March. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army photo by Lara Poirrier)

    Recruiting
    Warrant Officers
    Talent Acquisition Technicians
    Army Recruiting Transformation

