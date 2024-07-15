55th Rescue Squadron group photo

The 55th Rescue Squadron poses for a group photo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 12, 2024. The 55th Rescue Squadron operates the HH-60G Pave Hawk, as well as the HH-60W Jolly Green II, to provide rapidly deployable combat search and rescue forces to theater commanders worldwide. They tactically employ the HH-60G/W helicopters and their crews in hostile environments to recover downed aircrew and isolated personnel during day or night, and during marginal weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)

