Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Beat the Heat

    Beat the Heat

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brittney Camacho-Pietri 

    PCU JOHN F. KENNEDY

    Newport News, VA (July 15, 2024)- This graphic was made to promote summer heat safety. The graphic was posted on the Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) Facebook account. (U.S. Navy graphic by MC2 Brittney Camacho-Pietri)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 13:57
    Photo ID: 8529811
    VIRIN: 240712-N-AB310-1001
    Resolution: 4146x2960
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beat the Heat, by PO2 Brittney Camacho-Pietri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety
    Heat
    PCU
    Summer Safety
    JFK
    Heat Stress

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download