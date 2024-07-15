Newport News, VA (July 15, 2024)- This graphic was made to promote summer heat safety. The graphic was posted on the Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) Facebook account. (U.S. Navy graphic by MC2 Brittney Camacho-Pietri)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.15.2024 13:57 Photo ID: 8529811 VIRIN: 240712-N-AB310-1001 Resolution: 4146x2960 Size: 1.21 MB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Beat the Heat, by PO2 Brittney Camacho-Pietri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.