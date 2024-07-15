Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Ammunition Pier Project Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Ammunition Pier Project Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    SEAL BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Katie Cadiao 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest

    Capt. Laurie Scott, the commander of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest, Capt. T. J. Zerr, chief of staff for Commander, Naval Surface Force, U. S. Pacific Fleet, Capt. Jessica O’Brien, base commanding officer, and Mr. Thomas Gomez, Manson Construction project manager cut the ribbon on a new ammunition pier aboard Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach. The new pier will allow for safer, more secure and efficient operations while supporting larger Navy vessels. (U.S. Navy photo by Gregg Smith).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 12:19
    Photo ID: 8529630
    VIRIN: 240710-O-PG482-8886
    Resolution: 2048x1367
    Size: 497.99 KB
    Location: SEAL BEACH, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Ammunition Pier Project Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, by Katie Cadiao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Marks Completion of Ammunition Pier and Anaheim Bay Modernization Project

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download