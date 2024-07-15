Capt. Laurie Scott, the commander of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest, Capt. T. J. Zerr, chief of staff for Commander, Naval Surface Force, U. S. Pacific Fleet, Capt. Jessica O’Brien, base commanding officer, and Mr. Thomas Gomez, Manson Construction project manager cut the ribbon on a new ammunition pier aboard Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach. The new pier will allow for safer, more secure and efficient operations while supporting larger Navy vessels. (U.S. Navy photo by Gregg Smith).
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 12:19
|Photo ID:
|8529630
|VIRIN:
|240710-O-PG482-8886
|Resolution:
|2048x1367
|Size:
|497.99 KB
|Location:
|SEAL BEACH, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Ammunition Pier Project Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, by Katie Cadiao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Marks Completion of Ammunition Pier and Anaheim Bay Modernization Project
