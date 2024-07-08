A surgeon operates the robot from an arcade-like control panel 10 feet from the patient to perform the needed surgery. The CVAHCS robotic teams recently completed the 800th robotic surgery and are on schedule to complete 1000 by the end of 2024.. (Courtesy photo)
CVAHCS Robotic Surgery teams reach a milestone, top in VISN 7
