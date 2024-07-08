Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CVAHCS Robotic Surgery teams reach a milestone, top in VISN 7

    COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2019

    Photo by D. Keith Johnson 

    Columbia VA Health Care System

    A surgeon operates the robot from an arcade-like control panel 10 feet from the patient to perform the needed surgery. The CVAHCS robotic teams recently completed the 800th robotic surgery and are on schedule to complete 1000 by the end of 2024.. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2019
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 11:02
    Location: COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, CVAHCS Robotic Surgery teams reach a milestone, top in VISN 7, by D. Keith Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVAHCS Robotic Surgery teams reach a milestone, top in VISN 7

    TAGS

    VA
    ROSA
    Da Vinci
    Columbia VAHCS

