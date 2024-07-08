US Army combat medic, Angolan partners save life, during medical readiness exercise

U.S. Army Spc. Joshua Ford, a combat medic (68W), inserts a central line, providing the medical team with direct access to administer medication to the patient. Ford, assigned to the 934th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, worked alongside Angolan military health professionals in the emergency room during the Medical Readiness Exercise (MEDREX) in Luanda, Angola, July 9, 2024.



A MEDREX is a medical readiness exercise, planned and executed by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), enabling military health professionals from the U.S. and their African partners to exchange medical practices, procedures and techniques that enhance treatment capabilities and result in lasting relationships between the participants.

(U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla)

