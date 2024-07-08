AMC, AFRL pioneer UAS Traffic Management system at MacDill Air Force Base

MacDill Air Force Base, Florida – The Air Mobility Command, in collaboration with the Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, Information Directorate, is evaluating the AFRL Collaborative Low-Altitude Unmanned Aircraft System Integration Effort, or CLUE, UAS Traffic Management, or UTM, system at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida. The CLUE program, initiated in 2016, aims to prepare the Air Force and Department of Defense to use UAS on their installations. It provides air domain awareness, situational awareness and UTM operational capabilities for UAS operators, air traffic control personnel, Security Forces and others. (U.S. Air Force graphic / Keri Burkhart)

