Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMC, AFRL pioneer UAS Traffic Management system at MacDill Air Force Base

    AMC, AFRL pioneer UAS Traffic Management system at MacDill Air Force Base

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Photo by Keri L Burkhart 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    MacDill Air Force Base, Florida – The Air Mobility Command, in collaboration with the Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, Information Directorate, is evaluating the AFRL Collaborative Low-Altitude Unmanned Aircraft System Integration Effort, or CLUE, UAS Traffic Management, or UTM, system at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida. The CLUE program, initiated in 2016, aims to prepare the Air Force and Department of Defense to use UAS on their installations. It provides air domain awareness, situational awareness and UTM operational capabilities for UAS operators, air traffic control personnel, Security Forces and others. (U.S. Air Force graphic / Keri Burkhart)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 07:30
    Photo ID: 8529258
    VIRIN: 240715-F-F3963-1002
    Resolution: 1512x1010
    Size: 118.95 KB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC, AFRL pioneer UAS Traffic Management system at MacDill Air Force Base, by Keri L Burkhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AMC, AFRL pioneer UAS Traffic Management system at MacDill Air Force Base

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UAS
    AFRL
    AMC
    CLUE
    AFRL Tech

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT