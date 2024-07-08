III Marine Expeditionary Force Marine named Reserve Administration Noncommissioned Officer of the Year

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Erick Volquezrodriguez, middle right, stands with senior leadership at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, July 13, 2024. Volquezrodriguez was awarded the Reserve Administration Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and was recognized by the Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric Smith, and the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Carlos Ruiz. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo)

