    III Marine Expeditionary Force Marine named Reserve Administration Noncommissioned Officer of the Year

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2024

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Erick Volquezrodriguez, middle right, stands with senior leadership at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, July 13, 2024. Volquezrodriguez was awarded the Reserve Administration Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and was recognized by the Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric Smith, and the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Carlos Ruiz. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.14.2024 20:38
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sergeant Erick Volquezrodriguez: Reserve Administration Noncommissioned Officer of the Year

    TAGS

    Awards
    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps
    CMC
    Administrative Specialist

