    Voices of the VaANG: Staff Sgt. Keiana J. Bales, 192nd Operations Group commander support staff

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish 

    192nd Wing

    Staff Sgt. Keiana J. Bales, 192nd Operations Group commander support staff, poses for a photo in front of the 192nd OG emblem June 5, 2024, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia. Bales was selected to be featured in the Voices of the VaANG for July 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 07.13.2024 09:50
    Photo ID: 8527645
    VIRIN: 240605-Z-ME883-1004
    Resolution: 6600x4400
    Size: 7.56 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Voices of the VaANG: Staff Sgt. Keiana J. Bales, 192nd Operations Group commander support staff, by SSgt Kellyann Elish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ANG
    Virginia Air National Guard
    192nd Operations Group
    192nd Wing
    Voices of the VaANG
    VotV

