HSC, HHBN, III Armored Corps Change of Command

HSC, HHBN, III Armored Corps First Sergeant, 1st Sgt. Robert Weicht hands the company guidon to outgoing HSC, HHBN, III Armored Corps Company Commander, Cpt. Chad Kinsey during a change of command ceremony at Fort Cavazos, July 11, 2024. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the passing of the organization's responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander.

