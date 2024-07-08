Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSC, HHBN, III Armored Corps Change of Command

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Nathanial Johnson 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    HSC, HHBN, III Armored Corps First Sergeant, 1st Sgt. Robert Weicht hands the company guidon to outgoing HSC, HHBN, III Armored Corps Company Commander, Cpt. Chad Kinsey during a change of command ceremony at Fort Cavazos, July 11, 2024. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the passing of the organization's responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander.

