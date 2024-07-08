Commandant, Gen. Smith, Speaks with TBS

The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, speaks with students of The Basic School, Charlie Company, at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia on July 9, 2024. General Smith answered the new second lieutenants’ questions about leadership and the future of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Dornfeld)
|07.08.2024
|07.12.2024 15:59
|8526817
|240709-M-PY134-1080
|4624x3083
|1.7 MB
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|3
|0
