    Commandant, Gen. Smith, Speaks with TBS

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Dornfeld 

    Commandant of the Marine Corps

    The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, speaks with students of The Basic School, Charlie Company, at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia on July 9, 2024. General Smith answered the new second lieutenants’ questions about leadership and the future of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Dornfeld)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 15:59
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
    Leadership
    Education
    Officer Training
    TBS

