    USS Boxer

    PACIFIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2011

    Photo by Michael A Furlano 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    The amphibious assault ship USS Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway during a scheduled deployment to the western Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Trevor Welsh)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2011
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 15:48
    Photo ID: 8526775
    VIRIN: 110307-N-JO235-5707
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 504.82 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Boxer, by Michael A Furlano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FRCSW&rsquo;s Rapid Response to USS Boxer Challenge

    Pacific Ocean
    amphibious assault ship
    USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    deployment
    Boxer Amphibious Ready Group

