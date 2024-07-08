The amphibious assault ship USS Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway during a scheduled deployment to the western Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Trevor Welsh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2011 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 15:48 Photo ID: 8526775 VIRIN: 110307-N-JO235-5707 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 504.82 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Boxer, by Michael A Furlano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.