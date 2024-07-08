The amphibious assault ship USS Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway during a scheduled deployment to the western Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Trevor Welsh)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2011
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 15:48
|Photo ID:
|8526775
|VIRIN:
|110307-N-JO235-5707
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|504.82 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Boxer, by Michael A Furlano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FRCSW’s Rapid Response to USS Boxer Challenge
