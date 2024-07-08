WVNG hosts Yellow Ribbon Event for 863rd Military Police Co. and 153rd Public Affairs Det.

Sgt. Maj. Chadwick Moneypenny, West Virginia Army National Guard State Commander Sergeant Major, motivates members of the 863rd Military Police Co. and 153rd Public Affairs Det. during a predeployment yellow ribbon event on July 12, 2024 in Glean Jean, West Virginia. A predeployment yellow ribbon event provides service members and their family members resources available during deployment. The Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program was designed by the Department of Defense to provide service members and their loved ones with needed information, services and opportunities before, during and after deployment. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Cdt. Ayden Norcross)

Date Posted: 07.12.2024