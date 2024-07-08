Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WVNG hosts Yellow Ribbon Event for 863rd Military Police Co. and 153rd Public Affairs Det.

    WVNG hosts Yellow Ribbon Event for 863rd Military Police Co. and 153rd Public Affairs Det.

    GLEN JEAN, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Ayden Norcross 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Maj. Chadwick Moneypenny, West Virginia Army National Guard State Commander Sergeant Major, motivates members of the 863rd Military Police Co. and 153rd Public Affairs Det. during a predeployment yellow ribbon event on July 12, 2024 in Glean Jean, West Virginia. A predeployment yellow ribbon event provides service members and their family members resources available during deployment. The Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program was designed by the Department of Defense to provide service members and their loved ones with needed information, services and opportunities before, during and after deployment. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Cdt. Ayden Norcross)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 14:47
    VIRIN: 240712-Z-IU060-1070
    Location: GLEN JEAN, WEST VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WVNG hosts Yellow Ribbon Event for 863rd Military Police Co. and 153rd Public Affairs Det., by PFC Ayden Norcross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WVNG
    FamilyPrograms
    YellowRibbon
    153rd Public Affairs Det.
    863rd Military Police Co.

