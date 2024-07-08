New York District Commander COL Alexander Young spoke at a press conference recently announcing the launch of the preliminary Fire Island to Montauk Point (FIMP) home elevation program.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 13:06
|Photo ID:
|8526300
|VIRIN:
|240712-D-CR197-1118
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New York District Commander COL Alexander Young spoke at a press conference recently announcing the launch of the preliminary Fire Island to Montauk Point (FIMP) home elevation program., by James D'Ambrosio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
District, Partners Present Progress on Major Army Corps Coastal Project
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT