Brown Dental Clinic welcomes new commander

Maj. Barbara Wegiel was welcomed as the new commander of Brown Dental Clinic during a change of command ceremony at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum at Fort Novosel, July 9. Wegiel replaces Col. Larry Munk, who led Brown Dental since 2020. The Fort Moore DENTAC Commander, Lt. Col. Rodger Voltin, presided over the ceremony. Brown Dental Clinic provides warrior focused oral health care with an exceptional team of professionals, dedicated to excellence and unified in service.

