Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brown Dental Clinic welcomes new commander

    Brown Dental Clinic welcomes new commander

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Maj. Barbara Wegiel was welcomed as the new commander of Brown Dental Clinic during a change of command ceremony at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum at Fort Novosel, July 9. Wegiel replaces Col. Larry Munk, who led Brown Dental since 2020. The Fort Moore DENTAC Commander, Lt. Col. Rodger Voltin, presided over the ceremony. Brown Dental Clinic provides warrior focused oral health care with an exceptional team of professionals, dedicated to excellence and unified in service.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 11:36
    Photo ID: 8526180
    VIRIN: 240709-O-TT449-7196
    Resolution: 3766x3876
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brown Dental Clinic welcomes new commander, by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lyster Army Health Clinic
    Brown Dental Clinic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT