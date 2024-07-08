U.S. Air Force Airmen render a salute to Col. Brandon Wengert, 87th Mission Support Group inbound commander, during the 87th MSG Chain of Command at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., July 10, 2024. Grimmett relinquished command to Col. Brandon Wengert, who will oversee a team of 2,000 personnel and provide mission support and readiness to various squadrons for 48,000 personnel at JB MDL. (U.S. Air Force by Jiahao-Jerry Lai)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 10:16
|Photo ID:
|8525914
|VIRIN:
|240710-F-BC354-1013
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|16.77 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 87th Mission Support Group Chain of Command [Image 4 of 4], by Jiahao-Jerry Lai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
