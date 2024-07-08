87th Mission Support Group Chain of Command

U.S. Air Force Airmen render a salute to Col. Brandon Wengert, 87th Mission Support Group inbound commander, during the 87th MSG Chain of Command at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., July 10, 2024. Grimmett relinquished command to Col. Brandon Wengert, who will oversee a team of 2,000 personnel and provide mission support and readiness to various squadrons for 48,000 personnel at JB MDL. (U.S. Air Force by Jiahao-Jerry Lai)

