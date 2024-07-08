Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    87th Mission Support Group Chain of Command [Image 3 of 4]

    87th Mission Support Group Chain of Command

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Jiahao-Jerry Lai 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    U.S. Air Force Col. Anthony Smith, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst commander and 87th Air Base Wing commander, hands the group guidon over to Col. Brandon Wengert, 87th Mission Support Group inbound commander, during the 87th MSG Change of Command ceremony at JB MDL, N.J., July 10, 2024. Grimmett relinquished command to Col. Brandon Wengert, who will oversee a team of 2,000 personnel and provide mission support and readiness to various squadrons for 48,000 personnel at JB MDL. (U.S. Air Force by Jiahao-Jerry Lai)

