Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35 Night Operations aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    F-35 Night Operations aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Seaman Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240711-N-PV363-1080 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 11, 2024) An F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 taxis on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, July 11. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darian Lord)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 05:31
    Photo ID: 8525671
    VIRIN: 240711-N-PV363-1080
    Resolution: 4239x2914
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 Night Operations aboard USS America (LHA 6), by SN Darian Lord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flight operations
    F-35
    night flight operations
    LHA 6
    USS America (LHA 6)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT