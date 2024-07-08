Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ROKN P-8 CEREMONY

    ROKN P-8 CEREMONY

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    07.04.2024

    Photo by Lt. Sheena chiong 

    Commander Task Force 72

    POHANG, Republic of Korea (July 4, 2024) Capt. Zachary Stang, Commodore, Commander Task Force 72, left, stands with Rear Admiral Kim Seong Hak, from Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) Naval Air Command, during the ROKN P-8A Ceremony celebrating the delivery of six P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft to the ROKN Naval Air Command in Pohang, Republic of Korea, July 4, 2024. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by LT Sheena Chiong, CTF-72)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 02:51
    Photo ID: 8525476
    VIRIN: 240704-N-CQ005-8861
    Resolution: 738x985
    Size: 133.44 KB
    Location: POHANG, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROKN P-8 CEREMONY, by LT Sheena chiong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT