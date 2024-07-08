Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAMRU San Antonio Research Scientists attend ONR’s Naval Force Health Protection Program Review

    AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    AUSTIN, Texas – (July 10, 2024) – Left to right: Doctors William D’Angelo, the lead biomedical engineer assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio’s Biomedical Systems Engineering and Evaluation Department; Timothy Bentley, program officer, Office of Naval Research (ONR) Science and Technology; and Darrin Frye, NAMRU San Antonio’s chief science director attended ONR’s Naval Force Health Protection Program Review held at the University of Texas’s Engineering Education and Research Center in Austin on July 9 -10. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell D. Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

    This work, NAMRU San Antonio Research Scientists attend ONR’s Naval Force Health Protection Program Review, by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

