David Hargett, director of the U.S. Army Test, Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment Activity, welcomes TMDE stakeholders to the inaugural cross-organizational workshop June 25 at Redstone Arsenal, Ala. The three-day event brought TMDE support providers from across the Army, as well as from U.S. Army Forces Command, Combined Arms Support Command, the Army National Guard, the Army Medical Logistics Command and other organizations who have a crucial role in providing calibration repair support.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 17:40
|Photo ID:
|8524745
|VIRIN:
|240625-A-QV384-2661
|Resolution:
|7706x5504
|Size:
|5.39 MB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
|Hometown:
|HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Calibration is part of readiness; USATA hosts workshop, gains insight into challenges, by Michelle Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Calibration is part of readiness; USATA hosts workshop, gains insight into challenges
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT