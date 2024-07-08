Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Calibration is part of readiness; USATA hosts workshop, gains insight into challenges

    Calibration is part of readiness; USATA hosts workshop, gains insight into challenges

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Michelle Gordon 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    David Hargett, director of the U.S. Army Test, Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment Activity, welcomes TMDE stakeholders to the inaugural cross-organizational workshop June 25 at Redstone Arsenal, Ala. The three-day event brought TMDE support providers from across the Army, as well as from U.S. Army Forces Command, Combined Arms Support Command, the Army National Guard, the Army Medical Logistics Command and other organizations who have a crucial role in providing calibration repair support.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 17:40
    Photo ID: 8524745
    VIRIN: 240625-A-QV384-2661
    Resolution: 7706x5504
    Size: 5.39 MB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
    Hometown: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Calibration is part of readiness; USATA hosts workshop, gains insight into challenges, by Michelle Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Calibration is part of readiness; USATA hosts workshop, gains insight into challenges

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMCOM
    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command
    USATA
    Test Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment Activity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT