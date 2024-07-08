DoDEA Americas Rolls Out Full-Day Prekindergarten at 33 Schools

This newly renovated interactive learning area at DoDEA Americas' Crossroads Elementary School onboard Marine Corps Base Quantico is ready to foster creativity and critical thinking among Prekindergarten students. These spaces are essential in laying the groundwork for lifelong learning and success. DoDEA Americas is rolling out full-day Prekindergarten programs at 33 schools this August. The Universal Prekindergarten Program creates a supportive and engaging learning environment, enhancing various aspects of child development and preparing students for a smooth transition into kindergarten. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 160 accredited schools in 8 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas has 50 schools and is committed to excellence in education, fostering well-rounded, lifelong learners ready to succeed in a dynamic world.

