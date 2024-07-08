Fort Worth Marine Helps Build Camp For Adults And Children With Special Needs

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Erik Hernandez, an advanced electrician with Marine Wing Support Squadron-473 (MWSS-473), Marine Aircraft Group-41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, demonstrates how to bend an electrical conduit during an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) at Camp Kamassa in Crystal Springs, Mississippi, July 2, 2024.



Sgt. Hernandez, a native of Fort Worth, Texas, works as a foreman and journeyman electrician at Rosendin Electric when not on reserve duty. Programs like IRT give Sgt. Hernandez the opportunity to apply the knowledge and skills gained during his civilian career to his military service.



IRT is a Department of Defense program established to offer key services to American communities while offering joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness for U. S. Armed Forces. Marines with MWSS-473, are working in partnership with soldiers from the Army Reserve 412th Theater Engineer Command to construct Camp Kamassa, Mississippi’s only year-round handicap accessible camp facility for children and adults with serious illnesses, physical and mental challenges, and other special needs. (U. S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Kristin Onofrio)

