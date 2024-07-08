Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Worth Marine Helps Build Camp For Adults And Children With Special Needs

    CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Capt. Kristin Onofrio 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Erik Hernandez, an advanced electrician with Marine Wing Support Squadron-473 (MWSS-473), Marine Aircraft Group-41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, demonstrates how to bend an electrical conduit during an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) at Camp Kamassa in Crystal Springs, Mississippi, July 2, 2024.

    Sgt. Hernandez, a native of Fort Worth, Texas, works as a foreman and journeyman electrician at Rosendin Electric when not on reserve duty. Programs like IRT give Sgt. Hernandez the opportunity to apply the knowledge and skills gained during his civilian career to his military service.

    IRT is a Department of Defense program established to offer key services to American communities while offering joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness for U. S. Armed Forces. Marines with MWSS-473, are working in partnership with soldiers from the Army Reserve 412th Theater Engineer Command to construct Camp Kamassa, Mississippi’s only year-round handicap accessible camp facility for children and adults with serious illnesses, physical and mental challenges, and other special needs. (U. S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Kristin Onofrio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 11:20
    Photo ID: 8521297
    VIRIN: 240702-M-RH321-7667
    Resolution: 3021x3544
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

