    USS Constitution Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    USS Constitution Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Raymond Minami 

    USS Constitution

    240621-N-CJ603-1180 BOSTON (June 21, 2024) Cmdr. C. L. Schaefer, right, relieves Cmdr. B.J. Farrell, left, as commanding officer of USS Constitution, the world's oldest commissioned warship afloat, on the pier during a change-of-command ceremony in the Charlestown Navy Yard. USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. During normal operations, the active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents. The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amber Speer/Released)

    This work, USS Constitution Holds Change of Command Ceremony, by PO1 Raymond Minami, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

