    First female garrison commander in Fort Meade’s 107-year history ready to take command

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2024

    Photo by Chul (Chuck) Yang 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    COL Yolanda Gore (left) met Dewan Clayborn, President and CEO, Central Maryland Chamber, Shay Cook, Chairman of Central Maryland Chamber Board of Directors, and Kim Wirt, Director of Operations to discuss the chamber’s regional advocacy on behalf of Fort George G. Meade.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 08:19
    Photo ID: 8520903
    VIRIN: 240704-A-OP786-5328
    Resolution: 676x522
    Size: 108.32 KB
    Location: MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First female garrison commander in Fort Meade’s 107-year history ready to take command, by Chul (Chuck) Yang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    First female garrison commander in Fort Meade's 107-year history ready to take command

    TAGS

    mdw
    target-news-north

