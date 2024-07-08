COL Yolanda Gore (left) met Dewan Clayborn, President and CEO, Central Maryland Chamber, Shay Cook, Chairman of Central Maryland Chamber Board of Directors, and Kim Wirt, Director of Operations to discuss the chamber’s regional advocacy on behalf of Fort George G. Meade.
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 08:19
|Photo ID:
|8520903
|VIRIN:
|240704-A-OP786-5328
|Resolution:
|676x522
|Size:
|108.32 KB
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First female garrison commander in Fort Meade’s 107-year history ready to take command, by Chul (Chuck) Yang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
First female garrison commander in Fort Meade’s 107-year history ready to take command
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT