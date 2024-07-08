Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Health Agency Director Visits Ireland Army Health Clinic

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2023

    Photo by Donald Preston 

    Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, Ky. - U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland, Defense Health Agency director, is greeted by COL Scott M. Farley, commander; and Command Sergeant Major Bradford L. Webster of the Ireland Army Health Clinic during her visit here July 9. During her visit she conducted an office call with the clinic commander and participated in a Leadership Professional Development Session with clinic staff.

