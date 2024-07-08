FORT KNOX, Ky. - U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland, Defense Health Agency director, is greeted by COL Scott M. Farley, commander; and Command Sergeant Major Bradford L. Webster of the Ireland Army Health Clinic during her visit here July 9. During her visit she conducted an office call with the clinic commander and participated in a Leadership Professional Development Session with clinic staff.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2023 Date Posted: 07.10.2024 07:46 Photo ID: 8520885 VIRIN: 230417-O-QV182-2593 Resolution: 4428x3405 Size: 5.91 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Defense Health Agency Director Visits Ireland Army Health Clinic, by Donald Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.